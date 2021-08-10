Black Angus, Sack Sabbath, Saxonised in classic rock night at Derbyshire venue

Black Angus, Sack Sabbath and Saxonized play at MFN Club, Ilkeston, on August 21, 2021.

MFN club is hosting a night of heavy metal on Saturday, August 21.

Black Angus, led by former Live Wire singer Gary Jenkins, will recreate the music of AC/DC from the era of frontman Bon Scott.

Sack Sabbath, Europe’s top tribute band, who have played in six countries and been on national television, will also be performing.

Saxonized, the UK’s leading Saxon tribute group, completes the mighty bill.

Expect thunderous renditions of rock classics such as Highway To Hell, Whole Lotta Rosie, War Pigs, Iron man, 747 and Wheels Of Steel amongst many more.Advance tickets are £12 from www.gigantic.com