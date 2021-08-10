Black Angus, Sack Sabbath, Saxonized in classic rock night at Derbyshire venue
Fans of classic rock can see three of the UK’s top tribute bands in one show in Ilkeston.
MFN club is hosting a night of heavy metal on Saturday, August 21.
Black Angus, led by former Live Wire singer Gary Jenkins, will recreate the music of AC/DC from the era of frontman Bon Scott and are one of the few UK tribute bands playing music from that time in the colourful rock band’s life. All the members of Black Angus are AC/DC devotees, having served their dues in tribute bands such as TNT and Riff/Raff.
Sack Sabbath, Europe’s top Sabbath tribute band, who have played in six countries and been on national television, will also be performing. This group specialise in music from 1970-78, focusing entirely on the Ozzy era and such songs as Paranoid, Children of the Grave and Symptom of the Universe.
Saxonized, the UK’s leading Saxon tribute group, completes the mighty bill. Expect to hear tunes from three decades including Wheels of Steel, Denim and Leather, Forever Free, Ride like the Wind, Strong Arm of the Law, Battalions of Steel, Rock the Nations and Dogs of War.
All three bands will be giving thunderous renditions or rock classics such as Highway To Hell, Whole Lotta Rosie, War Pigs, Iron man, 747 and Wheels Of Steel amongst many more.Advance tickets are £12 from www.gigantic.com
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions