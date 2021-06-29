Book your tickets now for hit musical Jersey Boys at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The internationally acclaimed stage musical has won 65 major awards and has been seen by more than 27 million people worldwide.They were just four guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note.They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio stations just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.The show features all the hits from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Oh What A Night, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Working My Way Back To You.Go behind the music and inside the story of the group in a musical that’s too good to be true.