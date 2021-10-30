Cadillac Three are not to be missed at Nottingham Rock City

See The Cadillac Three when they play at Nottingham Rock City later this year.

Rock City, Nottingham, December 5.

The country fuzz heroes are celebrating ten years of being a band in 2021, honouring the anniversary with a very special tour of UK and Ireland in December.The band will headline Nottingham Rock City on December 5.The Cadillac Three, who were recently nominated for Group of the Year at the ACM Awards, released their fifth studio album Tabasco and Sweet Tea last October, seeing the trio inject some funk into their trademark southern rock sound.It was the surprise follow-up to the critically acclaimed Country Fuzz, which arrived just eight months earlier.Known across the globe for their unpredictable concerts, TC3 found themselves in new territory as the pandemic halted touring in March 2020.But they are glad to back on the road again, ready to wow their fans up and down the UK.

Details: For more on the performance at the venue, go to www.rock-city.co.uk

