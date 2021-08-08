Check out forthcoming events in Arboretum Sunsets season
Arboretum Sunsets
Nottingham Arboretum until September 5.
There's plenty still to enjoy at this intimate series of events in its final few weeks at the city centre venue.Arboretum Sunsets has been running since the end of June in the historic Arboretum Park around the iconic bandstand building. More than 45 artists are due to take place in the series. Next up this weekend will be folk rock legend Richard Thompson on Friday, August 13, with support from Guise and Memorial. Bama Lama Sing Song is not to be missed on August 20, from 5pm, and then on August 21 it is the turn of Bingo Lingo.Sunderland’s indie favourites The Futureheads – plus special guests – drop in Sunday, August 22, and you can see a performance by Kawala (pictured) on Friday, August 27, with more to follow until September 5.
Details: Go to arboretumnottingham.comPhoto credit: Lillie Eiger