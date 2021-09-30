Check out rising comic star Ivo Graham at Nottingham Glee Club

As one of the most engagingly/unimaginatively autobiographical comedians in the business, Ivo’s previous shows have moved through the gears from singledom, to relationships, to, in 2018’s Motion Sickness, engagement and pregnancy, forever accompanied by narratives about politics and class.

The Game of Life celebrates both the birth of Ivo’s daughter and the equally symbolic upgrade from (16-25) “Young Person’s” to (26-30) “Millennial” railcard - a triumphant brace of developments that have lost none of

their vitality just because the world’s been locked down for a year, the baby’s now in nursery and Ivo is now just a few months away from full price travel with no reprieve.

See comedian Ivo Graham at Nottingham Glee

For more, see www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.