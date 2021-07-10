Comic Kerry Godliman is back on the road to spread glee at Nottingham venue

Nottingham Glee, September 30

The charmingly straight-talking, quick- witted and acclaimed stand-up and actor, Kerry Godliman, is back on tour after a ‘break’ (otherwise known as ‘lockdown’).But her bosh-like nature will never let her rest. Between a needy cat, a constantly disappointing campervan, ever-raging feelings of mum guilt and bewilderment at the phasing-out of thimbles and doilies, Kerry needs to offload.Join her for this thinly disguised therapy session.During the lockdown, Kerry also launched a new podcast, Memory Lane, which sees celebrity guests talk about the stories behind five of their favourite photos from their lives.Kerry’s many TV appearances as both actor and comic include After Life, Whitstable Pearl, Adult Material, Save Me, Derek, Bad Move, Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, Taskmaster, and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

