Derbyshire-born violinist Lizzie Ball returns home for open-air concert

Hathersage-born violinist Lizzie Ball will be performing with the James Pearson Trio on August 29, 2021.

The afternoon concerts will be held in the meadow off Baulk Lane, Hathersage, on August 28 and 29 at 2.30pm.

James Pearson Trio from Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, London, will perform new material and old favourites during the Saturday concert. James will also be improvising upon requests from audience members, go to www.jamespearsonmusic.com. Tickets cost £20.

On the Sunday, Hathersage born, internationally renowned violinist and vocalist Lizzie Ball will perform with the James Pearson Trio. Their rip-roaring musical journey will take the audience through bluegrass, folk fiddle, lush jazz and so much more. Tickets cost £25.

Music lovers are invited to bring a picnic and buy a drink from the new on-site Bankhouse Bar.

Last year’s sell-out concerts raised more than £2,000 for good causes in the area.

Grab your tickets at www.hathersageplayers.org or call 01433 764 064.

Organisers are keen that people feel safe at the concert. Purchase of a ticket is on condition that, on the date of attendance, people produce a negative lateral flow test or have by then received a double vaccination. The organisers retain the right to refuse admission on public health grounds.

