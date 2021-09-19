Don't miss thrilling new play Red Ellen at Nottingham Playhouse next year

Nottingham Playhouse, April 13 to 30, 2022.

Rescheduled and much-anticipated, Caroline Bird’s new drama turns the spotlight on one of the most striking figures in British politics during the first half of the 20th century.The play tells the story of Labour MP Ellen Wilkinson, who, among many incredible achievements, battled to save Jewish refugees in Nazi Germany, and led 200 workers in the Jarrow crusade – a march from Newcastle, through Nottingham and the Midlands to deliver a petition to reduce unemployment and poverty to London.The play captures her reckless energy and brings to life her inspiring feats of social justice, in an epic tale of one woman’s mission to create a better world... while having affairs with communist spies, government ministers and bumping into the likes of Albert Einstein and Ernest Hemingway.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

See the new play Red Ellen next year at Nottingham Playhouse

