Extra tickets and prizes for Gerry Cinnamon's show at Sheffield Arena

Additional tickets have been released for Gerry Cinnamon’s rescheduled live show in Sheffield’s showpiece venue.

By Gay Bolton
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 5:30 am

Gerry will now play at Sheffield Arena on September 30, 2021. Tickets bought for the two previous dates remain valid.

He said: “Giving away a load of prizes to random ticket holders. Signed albums, bar tabs and merch items.”

The winners will be selected at random and notified by ticket providers on July 16.

Gerry Cinnamon

Tickets cost £26.30, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Sheffield Arena