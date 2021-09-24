Family fun with beatbox comedy show at Nottingham Glee

Check out Hobbit and Jarred Christmas at Nottingham Glee Club

It features award-winning comedian Jarred Christmas and world champion beatboxer Jack ‘Hobbit’ Hobbs.

Join the gang for fantastic family fun and silliness galore, where the worlds of comedy and beatboxing collide with electrifying results.

For kids aged 5 to 100, this is a sensational interactive show, where you can pick up beatboxing tips to impress your friends, make mind-blowing music, win prizes and laugh through your pantaloons.

New Zealand sensation Jarred Christmas is one of the most innovative stand-ups on the UK circuit. He is a sought-after headliner famed for his quick-witted spontaneity, masterful skills of improvisation and energetic storytelling.

Hobbit has been beatboxing since 2003 and has performed in stadium tours across the globe.

For more, go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.