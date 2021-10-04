Ferocious Dog urge fans to dig deep in aid of Combat Stress spearheaded with £5,000 donation from Lee Bonsall Memorial Fund

Ferocious Dog will play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on October 13, 2021.

The band will play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Wednesday, October 13, two days before the release of their fifth studio album The Hope.

With the release of Broken Soldier, the second single from The Hope, Ferocious Dog want to raise money and awareness for Combat Stress, the UK’s leading charity for veterans’ mental health. For over a century, Combat Stress have helped former servicemen and women with mental health problems, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression.

Ferocious Dog are asking people to donate where they can to www.combatstress.org.uk to help our veterans. They'll be donating £5000 from the Lee Bonsall Memorial Fund.

Former serviceman Lee, 24, took his own life in 2012 following the death of an Army friend in a battle in Afghanistan.

Lee’s dad Ken Bonsall, who fronts Ferocious Dog, said: “After losing Lee and setting up his Memorial Fund, our ambition was that if we could save one veteran or family from going through the pain and heartache we suffered, then we would have achieved our goal.”

The Broken Soldier lyrics were written by Ken’s good friend Andrew Hawkins, who knew Lee, and Ferocious Dog hope this song will help veterans suffering from PTSD to come forward and get the help they need.

An accompanying video, directed by Justin Griffiths, won the European Film Festival’s Jury Diamond Award for short best music video for August 2021.

Ferocious Dog are raising money for Combat Stress through the song Broken Soldier, which is their second single from upcoming new album The Hope.

To stream/download Broken Soldier go to: https://ffm.to/brokensoldier

Violinist Dan Booth said: “This album has been like no other Ferocious Dog album. Covid inadvertently allowed us the time and creativity to not only write the album but to spend more time on recording it than we’ve ever had before. This, along with signing our first record deal with Graphite Records, has allowed The Hope to reach its full potential and we just can’t wait to release it to the world.”

Ken said: “I'd say that Ferocious Dog are a different animal on the recording of The Hope album. I think that we have perfected our skills of producing a masterpiece of an album. Maturity runs through this album from start to finish and attention to detail is evident in the production.

“We have released four great albums over the years of being a stand alone, unsigned band and we have pulled out all the stops having now signed to Graphite Records.

Ferocious Dog are looking forward to unleashing their latest music at live gigs (photo: Graham Whitmore).

“This album ticks all the boxes.”

The Hope’s tracks include the ever-present traditional cover, this time, with Hazel O’Connor for Will You. Along with the recent single, the album flows irresistibly through tales of historical observations to biting commentary on the plights facing the world today. The songs follow a rollercoaster of pace and sentiment which will have you wanting to mosh one moment before having a moment to contemplate.

Tickets cost £15 for the gig at Real Time Live. Go to www.tallbirdrecords.co.uk

Ferocious Dog have a new album to promote when they play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield.