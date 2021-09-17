Guitar star Samantha Fish to wow fans in the area
Samantha Fish
Rock City Nottingham, February 5.
Guitar ace Samantha Fish embarks on her biggest UK tour to date early next year.Special guest at all shows are Wille & The Bandits.Samantha will perform songs from her latest album Faster that was just released by Rounder Records on September 10.The album includes the singles Twisted Ambition, Better Be Lonely, and Faster. Samantha will also perform songs from her rich catalogue including songs from her 2019 album Kill Or Be Kind.After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world.Since then, the charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a rising guitar hero and powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums.
Details: For more on the gig, go to www.rock-city.co.ukPhoto: Kaelen Borowsky