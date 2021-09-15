India Electric Company will make their Derby debut when they perform on Friday, October 1.

Many of the artists who had planned to be in Derby last year are preparing to return next month, optimistic that live shows will pull in the crowds.

The event, running from October 1 to 3, will be held in a marquee in the Market Place where entertainers will perform on the Mick Peat stage, named in tribute to the festival’s co-director who died in January.

John Tams, festival patron who will be performing with the band Home Service, said: “Come and join us - we’ve been waiting - you’ve been waiting. We’re here at last and together we’ll celebrate - not least our beloved festival co-director Mick Peat. Join us and make the festival full of Mick - full of Derby.”

Multi award-winning duo Ninebarrow will play at the festival on Sunday, October 3.

Musical highlights will include O’Hooley & Tidow whose song was used as the theme music for the BBC series Gentleman Jack.

Kitty Macfarlane will be accompanied by a full band in Derby, having entertained a worldwide audience with her solo performance onlinelast year.

NInebarrow, a multi award-winning duo from Dorset comprising Jon Whitley and Jay Labouchardiere, will be captivating the audience with their music and song.

Often seen on tour with Midge Ure, Derby Folk Festival newcomers India Electric Co blend instruments, folk melodies and subtle electronic influences.

If you loved the theme song for Gentleman Jack, you can hear more from the duo behind it when O'Hooley and Tidow play on Sunday, October 3.

Derby Cathedral will host concerts during Saturday and The Old Bell Hotel will be a hub of activity with fringe events and more.

Bob Rushton, Derby Folk Festival director, said: "The festival is now in its 15th year and we’ve always kept going whatever challenges we’ve face, whether that be the fire in the Assembly Rooms, the Covid pandemic, or the tentative return to live performance afterwards. Getting together again after the year we’ve all had is going to be extra special this time.”

Weekend tickets giving access to all concerts on the Mick Peat Stage from 6pm on Friday and all shows in Derby Cathedral cost £90 for an adult, £25 for a child (aged 5 to 16), and £210 for a family ticket (two adults and two children). Under 5s go free. Tickets on sale from www.derbylive.co.uk

Derby Folk Festival patron John Tams will perform with Home Service on Saturday, October 2, 2021.