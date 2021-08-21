Laughs galore when Nottingham Motorpoint Arena plays host to top comedians

Tim Minchin (Photo credit: Damian Bennett)

Tim Minchin, award-winning comedian, actor and composer, has confirmed new UK dates of his BACK tour this autumn, including a visit to the arena on November 14.

First performed in the UK in 2019, BACK was Tim’s first UK tour in eight years and the 80,000 tickets sold out over a year in advance.

The long-awaited return to the stage received rave reviews. This is another chance for his UK fans to enjoy the show.Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record seven Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and five Tony Awards.

On December 23, comedian, musician and reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey visits the venue with his new stand-up show En Route To Normal.

How did we get here? How do we find our way through this? And exactly who are we again?

In this new show, Bill ponders these and other questions that this moment in history has thrown up and tries to see a way through the weird unreality of our new world.

Tracing lines through chaotic moments in our past, Bill seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure has got us through times of strife.En Route To Normal is not just a funny, heartwarming mix of stories, music and history, but a personal mission to find our way through these strange days!

Bill Bailey in En Route To Normal

Finally, Alan Partridge hits the stage on May 6 next year with his new live show Stratagem.

Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge.

Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions.

And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.Welcome to Stratagem, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.

Alan Partridge in Stratagem (Photo credit: Trevor Leighton)

Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan – with a little help from Steve Coogan – combines all these roles and more.

It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, an ABC for the way to be.

For more on all these shows – plus ticket availability for the performances – you can go to www.motorpointarena.com

