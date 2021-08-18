Nonsuch festival is a new feast of the arts
Nonsuch On Trent is a brand new summer arts festival by Nonsuch Studios, in partnership with Nottingham City Council.
It is to take place from August 26 to September 5 at the Victoria Embankment Art Deco Bandstand, based in Nottingham city centre.
Audiences from across the area can expect some familiar faces from the Nottinghamshire and Midlands scene.
These will include The Gilded Merkin Burlesque & Cabaret and an afternoon takeover by Hockley venue Jamcafé – alongside nationally and internationally known artists such as Hackney Colliery Band, Frisky & Mannish, whose brand of spectacular musical comedy has been heard across radio, on television and who have toured internationally, and world-record breaking beatbox champion and family entertainer Shlomo.
Nonsuch On Trent is to be the staycation all Nottinghamshire arts lovers have been waiting for.
Full event information is at nonsuchontrent.com.