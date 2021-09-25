Nottingham date for The Divine Comedy on greatest hits tour in 2022
The Divine Comedy
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 15.
The Divine Comedy, aka Neil Hannon, has now completed his third full decade as a recording artist and will release the treasure trove that is Charmed Life - The Best Of The Divine Comedy on February 4. There will also be a UK tour to back the release up.Neil Hannon explained: “I am so looking forward to playing live again. The last couple of years have been a reminder of how much it means to me personally. It really is my favourite thing.“It seems fitting that we’ll be coming back with a greatest hits set. You know, in case everyone’s forgotten who I am and what we do!”In 1990 musical history was made when a 20-year-old Neil Hannon signed his first record deal and began releasing one glorious album after another.Twelve albums and hundreds of spellbinding shows later, Neil Hannon is now a national treasure and one of the finest singer songwriters of his generation.