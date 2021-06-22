Nottingham Royal Concert Hall to host a real treat for dance fans
The 7 Fingers – Passagers
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 5 and 6.
Coming to Nottingham later this year from Canada, the home of modern circus, The 7 Fingers (Les 7 Doigts de la Main) is one of the world’s most exciting and inventive contemporary circus companies.Combining choreography and dance with physical theatre, dazzling acrobatic skills with multi-media and music, this award-winning trailblazing company thrills with creativity and deserves to be experienced live.Passagers will take you on a jaw-dropping and unexpected journey celebrating connections and adventures.Performing death-defying feats with giant poles, hoop tumbling and wire walking, this artistic collective seamlessly weaves in music, movement and storytelling to create a spectacular and beautiful show.
Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Emmanuel Burriel