Parents in the spotlight when comic Geoff Norcott spreads glee at Nottingham venue
Geoff Norcott – I Blame The Parents
Nottingham Glee Club, September 8.
For his brand new tour, the rising stand-up star (familiar from the likes of Would I Lie to You?, Live At The Apollo, Question Time, and The Mash Report) will be talking less about politics (alright, there will probably be a bit), and instead will mostly explore personal responsibility, parenting and who should take the blame when things go wrong. Hint: it’s you!Whatever happened to the idea of personal responsibility? In the age of victimhood, it seems like whatever is wrong with your life can be blamed on someone else: governments, employers - and all the rest.Where did it go wrong?It has to be the parents. With a child of his own, Geoff spies a one-off chance for his family to finally get it right and produce a balanced human being, but can he filter out his own issues before it gets to his son?
Details: Go to www.glee.co.uk/nottinghamPhoto credit: Karla Gowlett