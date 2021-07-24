Rock and roll tales as Bob Harris and Danny Baker spill the beans

Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 8, 2022/Sheffield City Hall, May 15, 2022.

Danny Baker and Bob Harris present their Baker & Harris Backstage Pass show next year at city centre venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.Bob and Danny, two of the nation’s best broadcasters, have unparalleled experience of witnessing the great names of modern music up close.They have been back stage, front stage, at home and on the road with virtually every legend in the business.Fortunately they both have great memories (in both senses of that phrase). Make no mistake - rock and soul music really did have a golden age and here's two storytellers who were there all along the way. It's a really funny story (in both senses of that phrase too).Bob and Dan have got beans – and they’re going spill ‘em.

Details: For ticket availability for both of the shows, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Bob Harris and Danny Baker will be teaming up for appearances in Nottingham and Sheffield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.