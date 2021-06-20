Rock City gig for music aces Angels & Airwaves

Angels & Airwaves (Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner)

You can see the US music aces at the Talbot Street venue on March 15, 2022.

Angels & Airwaves is made up of Tom DeLonge (lead vocals, guitar/synths), Ilan Rubin (drums/guitar/backing vocals/synths), David Kennedy (guitar) and Matt Rubano (bass).

They released Euphoria, the first single from new album Lifeforms, on May 19.DeLonge, a founding member of Blink-182, formed Angels & Airwaves in 2005. The band has released five full-length albums and charted numerous hits, including The Adventure, The War, Everything’s Magic and Rebel Girl.

DeLonge has also created To The Stars, a multimedia entertainment company that creates original content across branches of the arts.

For more, go to www.rock-city.co.uk

