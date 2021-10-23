Royal Concert Hall performance for hot properties Aurora Orchestra

Hot properties Aurora Orchestra are to play at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 3.

Conductor Nicholas Collon and presenter Tom Service will team up with star soloist Nicola Benedetti and the Aurora Orchestra for a performance to remember.One enduring memory of recent BBC Proms performances is the double act of Collon and Service leading an interactive guide to Beethoven’s ‘Eroica’ Symphony.This concert brings them together again to introduce the composer’s Seventh Symphony.The Aurora Orchestra will be playing the entire symphony from memory, and will be free to unleash its rhythmic power with some choreographic touches of their own.The first half of the concert sees the first of two visits this Nottingham Classics season by stellar Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, here playing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

Details: For more on the concert, go to www.trch.co.uk

