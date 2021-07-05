Saxophonist Tony Kofi leads jazz band in concert of Cannonball Adderley tunes in Derbyshire

Tony will be leading the quintet Inside Straight playing Cannonball Adderley tunes such as Mercy Mercy, Jazz Samba and Country Preacher at the city’s Market Place on Saturday, July 24, at 8pm.

For this concert, Tony will be joined by Gemma Fuller on trumpet, Andrew Wood on drums, Matt Ratcliffe on keyboards and Martin Spencer on bass.

Tony’s credits include working with the World Saxophone Quintet, Abdullah Ibrahim’s Ekaya and Ornette Voleman.

Tickets for the concert on July 24 cost £16. To book, go to www.derbymarketplace.co.uk or call 01332 255800.

