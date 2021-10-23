See Elles Bailey at double on tour dates
Don ‘t miss a brace of gigs coming up soon in the area by UK Blues Awards Artist of the Year Elles Bailey.
She can be seen in action at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on November 3 and Sheffield Greystones on November 12.
Despite the pandemic, Elles has continued being the hardworking performer she is, doing many live streams, including playing Joe Bonamassa’s Album Launch Stream, dropping a critically acclaimed, award nominated, live album Ain't Nothing But, raising money for various charities, campaigning for Women in Music, picking up another three nominations in the UK Blues Awards 2021 and going on to win Artist of the Year for the second time in a row.
Miss Bailey really does call the road home and when she arrives near you, don't think twice, get there. A great evening and musical friendship will be waiting.
See ellesbailey.com