See Motorpoint Arena Nottingham visit by Bullet For My Valentine

See Bullet For My Valentine at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, October 31.

Bullet For My Valentine are to release their self-titled seventh album on October 22, just in time for a live date they have planned at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.The album, to be released via Spinefarm Records/ Search & Destroy, sees the band open a bold new chapter and is easily their heaviest, fiercest album so far.“This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0,” says vocalist and lead guitarist Matt Tuck.“It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it's aggressive, it's more visceral and passionate than it's ever been.”Bullet For My Valentine follows the success of their last album, 2018's Gravity, which saw the metal juggernauts play their biggest shows to date, including a UK arena tour and a massive show at London's Alexandra Palace.This time around, the band have taken things back to basics. Bullet For My Valentine is stacked with squealing solos and monstrous riffs.

Details: For more on the gig, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

