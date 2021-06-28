Star performer Sinead Harnett has gig planned at Nottingham Rescue Rooms for 2022
Nottingham Rescue Rooms February 25, 2022.
Breakout R&B star Sinéad Harnett has announced a run of UK and European tour dates for 2022 following the release of her recent acclaimed album, Ready Is Always Too Late, out now via The Orchard.Born to a Thai mother and Irish father, Sinéad is a Los Angeles-based R&B singer and songwriter, born and raised in London.Harnett started to find her voice while participating in talent shows at a local university, and the reception she received was so overwhelmingly positive that she committed to building her confidence on the stage and making the leap toward a career in music.Harnett did everything from making bands with friends and performing on campus to recording in grungy studios and uploading demos on YouTube, eventually leading to 400 million lifetime streams and collaborations with high profile producers.
Details: For more, see rescuerooms.com