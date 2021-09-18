Star turns lined for A Christmas Carol at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, October 29 to November 20.

Star of The Crown and Chariots of Fire, Nicholas Farrell will play miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, opening at Nottingham Playhouse soon.Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Doctor Who and The Madness of George III) will appear as the ghost of Jacob Marley in his own adaptation of Dickens’s dark story of ghosts, greed and eventual grace. Packed with ghostly special effects that will have your spine tingling, the question is: are you brave enough to come along and watch the production?Director Adam Penford said: “Nicholas Farrell is one of our greatest stage actors and I'm delighted that he will be playing Scrooge in Mark’s new adaptation. Nick will bring power and pathos to the iconic character, playing opposite Mark as Jacob Marley.”Nicholas Farrell has enjoyed a prolific career over the past 40 years on TV, film and radio, as well in the theatre.

Details: For tickets, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Nicholas Farrell will play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at Nottingham Playhouse

