Teenage Fanclub plug new album at live shows in Sheffield and Nottingham

Teenage Fanclub will play in Sheffield and Nottingham in April 2022. Photo by Donald Milne.

The group has lined up gigs at Sheffield’s Leadmill on April 8, 2022, and Nottingham’s Rock City on April 10, 2022. Both shows are rescheduled dates, original tickets remain valid.

Teenage Fanclub’s new album Endless Arcade has produced five singles, the latest of which is In Our Dreams.

Raymond McGinley, one half of the band’s songwriters for this album alongside Norman Blake, said: “I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever…”

Formed in 1989, Teenage Fanclub’s most successful single was Ain’t That Enough which peaked at number 17 in the UK charts in June 1997.