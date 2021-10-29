The Horne Section tune up for live shows in Buxton and Sheffield

The Horne Section play at Buxton Opera House on November 1 and Sheffield City Hall on November 2, 2021.

Composed of five talented musicians, The Horne Section have had their own TV special at the London Palladium, an ITunes chart-topping podcast, are Dictionary Corner regulars on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, were the house band on Save Our Summer Crouchy’s Year Late Euros and Last Leg and were the first band to ever host Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

The group is led by Alex Horne, creator and co-host of Taskmaster which won Best Entertainment Show at last year’s Broadcast Awards.