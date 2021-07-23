Theatre fans are going to love Puncture The Screen digital festival

Don't miss out on seeing the treats in Chronic Insanity's Puncture The Screen digital theatre festival

The Nottinghamshire-based company’s two-day online event is championing digital creative culture and will see performances on July 29 and 30.

Performances will then be available on demand until Friday, August 13.

Platforming new and visually stimulating content, the festival aims to exhibit the best in digital creativity.

Puncture The Screen will celebrate the work of artists new to digital creation in theatre and performance.

Blurring the lines between theatre, film, music, visual and audio art, creative coding, and video games, the works commissioned offers an unusual and unique experience.

The digital sphere has created a new way for artists to continue to make, grow and expand their practice beyond venue walls, however the connection between audience and performer remains harder to obtain online.

Chronic Insanity seek to navigate this by utilising audience data to produce a uniquely customised performance.

Displacement Native is one of the shows featured in Puncture The Screen (Photo by Nick Rutter)

Digital producer Joe Strickland explained: “We really want this festival to show the full innovative strength of digital art and performance. We want to show off its accessibility, its sustainability, and its affordability for both creatives and audiences alike.

"Digital theatre saved us this past year, and the future of the arts is in part digital, so we’re keen to keep supporting and creating as much digital art and performance as possible.”

Chronic Insanity has curated an innovative and diverse line-up of events. The works exhibited include:

Creative coding and post-classical piano by Larkhall. The performance sees algorithms react in real-time to live piano compositions, creating vivid imagery unique to every performance. Witness art that listens, and then paints itself, alongside beautiful music.

Augmented Art by Tom Shennan. Blurring the lines between the artist’s and AI’s intentions, Augmented Art, uses a disinterested AI as a collaborator in the process of creating intensely personal videos exploring identity and neurodiversity.

Displacement Native by Michael-Jon Mizra. The performance finds innovative ways to represent data concerning the migrant crisis and demonisation of Islam, using it to degrade and contort audio and visual works.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/puncture-the-screen-tickets-

157766779685

For more, see http://puncturethescreen.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.