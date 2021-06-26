West End singers air Tina Turner hits in Derbyshire show

An Evening with Tina features singers from London's West End.

Fans are promised the best night out at The Incora County Ground on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

An Evening of Tina will feature talented singers, backed by an eight-piece band, performing hits from the global superstar’s back catalogue stretching back six decades.

Ryan Duckett, chief executive of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the stars of London’s West End back to The Incora County Ground this summer for another evening of entertainment performing Tina Turner’s biggest hits.

“In recent years we’ve celebrated the music of ABBA, Queen and Take That and these exclusive smaller concerts have been hugely popular. I’m pleased we can now offer a new and exciting event after what’s been a challenging year.”