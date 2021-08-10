Zuzu to play Nottingham and Sheffield dates on new tour
Zuzu
Bodega Social Club Nottingham, December 9/Sheffield Leadmill, December 14.
Zuzu is to release debut album Queensway Tunnel on November 12 and will be touring at the end of the year to promote it.She is also sharing a new single, My Old Life, a soaring and stirring encapsulation of the pain that lies in feeling that life has been split into two very distinct segments: before and after.Liverpool’s acclaimed singer-songwriter has been having a productive 12 months in her home studio in the city, writing music for Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time: Distant Lands, contributing a re-working of her song How It Feels to The Sims video game (sung in the The Sims’ own language, “Simlish”), and in May Zuzu became the first artist in the northern hemisphere to play a non-socially-distanced live show, as she performed in front of 5,000 fans in support of Blossoms.
Photograph credit: Robin Clewley