A weekend of Japanese cinema is coming up at QUAD

QUAD in Derby presents a special weekend of Japanese cinema later this month.

The Japan Foundation’s annual touring programme returns to the city centre-based arts centre and cinema with 11 films which will be shown at the venues over one weekend, February 9-11.

The programme of films offers an enlightening showcase of Japanese cinema with a narrative theme of Secrets and Lies. All the films will feature Japanese language dialogue with English subtitles.

The following films will be screening:

Where I Belong is the story of an urchin thief on the run from the cops, who takes to the mountains of Miyazaki in southern Japan. He comes to the aid of an older local woman and is then taken in by her, also by the villagers. Based on the novel Shabon Dama by Asa Nonami. Where I Belong (12A) screens on Friday, February 9, at 6.10pm.

The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji follows inept rookie cop Reiji Kikukawa who falls short of busting a city councillor who’s caught molesting a teenage girl. Fired without ceremony, he is quickly rehired for an undercover mission to infiltrate a Yakuza clan. Reiji soon befriends the gang, but how far will Reiji go in the underworld to bring down the gangsters? The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji (15) screens at QUAD on February 9, at 8.40pm.

Mumon: The Land Of Stealth Mumon is a carefree 16th-century mercenary. When the ninja council makes a power play, he jumps into the fray to satisfy his new bride’s demands of wealth, but soon finds what is worth fighting for beyond money or nation. Mumon: The Land Of Stealth (12A) screens at QUAD on February 10 at 12.10pm.

In Room For Let, from 1957, a potter inquires about a room for rent in an old mansion overlooking Osaka, and finds a bizarre collection of characters already living there. The film is a masterpiece of satire and light comedy rotating around an expert survivor who can never quite find the isolation they desire. Room For Let (12A) screens on February 10 at 2.30pm.

In Initiation Love, it was love at first sight for university student Suzuki and Mayu. After graduating, however, he gets relocated to the head office in Tokyo. Determined to carry on their relationship, the long distance and the attentions of an attractive co-workers eventually take their toll. Is his first love worth saving? Initiation Love (15) screens at QUAD on February 10 at 4:45pm.

The Dark Maidens is a murder mystery following six pretty JK (high school girls), all of whom have something to hide. One day, a popular pupil mysteriously dies at the High School. Did she kill herself, or was she killed accidentally or even intentionally? The Dark Maidens (15) screens at QUAD on February 10 at 7pm.

A box office smash hit in Japan, Memoirs Of A Murderer is about a mysterious man who confesses to a series of decades-old gruesome murders - shortly after the statute of limitations has passed – in his new book, inciting a media frenzy. Performing outlandish gestures of apology to his victims’ families while describing his crimes in proud detail, the self-professed killer draws fawning admirers and ignorant media commentators. Memoirs Of A Murderer (18) screens on February 10 at 9pm.

Sing My Life Katsu is an incorrigible and eccentric grandmother who has worked tirelessly to make ends meet bur now finds herself trapped, taking care of her executive daughter and guitar-loving grandson. On a whim, she wanders into a magical portrait studio and transforms into her 20-year-old self! With her newfound energy and freedom, she joins her grandson’s rock band and fulfils her singing dreams. Sing My Life (PG) screens on February 11 at 1.40pm.

In Oh Lucy! Setsuko is a depressed, socially isolated office worker, when her young, energetic niece persuades her to join an English class led by John, whose strange and enticing teaching methods involve deeply immersive (and very funny) roleplay. Wacky, adventurous and funny, the film was nominated for the Critic’s Week Grand Prize at Cannes. Oh Lucy! (15) screens on February 11 at 4.10pm.

Sword Of The Stranger is about a young man who meets a nameless samurai, haunted by dreams of the past which lead him to steal his sword. A classic anime celebrating its tenth anniversary, this breath-taking and thrilling action anime features stunningly animated fight scenes. Sword Of The Stranger (15) screens at QUAD on February 11 at 6.10pm.

Gukoroku: Traces Of Sin follows an investigative reporter, who immerses himself into a story about a shocking murder case that remains unsolved. As interview stories unfold, Tanaka begins to discover that the family was not as ideal as believed, revealing a disturbing portrait of social elitism. Gukoroku: Traces Of Sin (15) screens on February 11 at 8:45pm.

There is a festival pass available which allows entry to all 11 screenings at a reduced rate of £45 or £45 concessions, single ticket can be purchased, at £9 or £7 concessions. For more information on all the films or book to online go to:

https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/film/jftfp-pass-2018--japan-foundation-tour-.aspx or call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606.