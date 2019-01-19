Boys hit the stage in Nottingham as top dance stars bring tour to area

Tickets have gone on sale to see Here Come The Boys at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on July 4.

Three of the biggest rock stars of dance combine their talents in a brand-new show.

Watch Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez, as giants of the ballroom and Latin world battle it out on the dance floor.

The setting is a club, and the challenge is to find out who’s best on the dance floor.

They are here to impress, willing you to cheer them on, as they go head to head in a dance-off. Battling each other every night, in Latin, ballroom, commercial and contemporary, they need you to decide who is the champion.

The show’s DJ will select the tracks, and spin the decks, while the boys will show you why they are the true heavyweights of dance.

From J.Lo to Bruno Mars, MJ, Gloria Estefan, dance anthems and club classics, there is something for everyone.

Tickets are £25 - £42.50, available on 0115 9895555 or at www.trch.co.uk