Circus fun for all the family this weekend on city streets

Fans of circus skills are in for a treat at the weekend on the streets of Derby city centre.

CQ Saturdays Street Circus will return to Derby’s Cathedral Quarter this Saturday (July 14) with an afternoon of fire eating, acrobatics and juggling at the Waterfall stage in the Market Place.

The entertainment, between 11am and 3pm will feature enigmatic ‘ring master’ Chango Fuego, whose use of fire, unicycle and other eclectic props draws the audience into the show.

He will be joined by Jonathan Bendtsen, an acrobat who trained at Codarts in Rotterdam, one of Europe’s most famous circus skills schools.

The free street entertainment is organised by the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID), produced by Déda and supported by Derby City Council.

It is part of the national Circus 250! which is celebrating 250 years since the birth of circus, and is to whet the public’s appetite for the city’s annual street arts festival Derby Festé on September 27 to 29.

For more, visit www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk