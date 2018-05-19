Circus Week is back at Erewash Museum for half-term fun

Balloon modelling and bubble blowing will all be part of the fun activities for children when Circus Week returns to Erewash Museum in Ilkeston.

Taking place during half term, from Tuesday, May 29, to Friday, June 1, there will be free crafts for children on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11am to 3pm.

Youngsters will also be able to enjoy family circus skills workshops and giant bubble blowing demonstrations.

On the Thursday (May 31), there will be a special circus party, costing £1.50 per child (over the age of two), giving little performers the chance to try their hand at circus skills. There will be giant bubble workshops taking place throughout the day.

Councillor Mike Wallis, lead member for culture and leisure at the borough council, said: “We are delighted to be holding circus week again at Erewash Museum. There is a wide variety of circus activities which always prove very popular with children and parents.

“It is a great way to keep youngsters entertained during half term. The children enjoy learning new skills and showing them off to their friends and family.”

Erewash Museum is in Ilkeston town centre, a short walk from the Market Place. Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm, Monday to Saturday during school holidays, and closed on bank holidays. Admission is free.