Dance and comedy collide for award-winning show in Derby

The Hiccup Project presents award-winning show May-We-Go-Round? at Déda in Derby on Thursday, October 18, at 7.30pm.

Honest, provocative and laugh out loud funny May-We-Go-Round? is a collision of fiercely energetic dance and comedic theatre, exploring the hilarious highs and heart-breaking lows of real-life romantic encounters.

Founded by Northern School of Contemporary Dance graduates, Chess Dillon-Reams and Cristina MacKerron, The Hiccup Project aim to create innovative and accessible work, with a humorous and gritty take on real-life experience for audiences with any amount of prior experience of theatre and dance.

May-We-Go-Round? is their debut work, receiving numerous awards including the Pebble Trust Brighton Fringe Award.

Honest, provocative and laugh out loud funny May-We-Go-Round? opens a window into the hilarious highs and heart-breaking lows of Chess and Cristina’s real-life romantic encounters, taking audiences along for the bittersweet ride.

Having discovered their diary from the age of 10, devoted to the detailed records of their many loves, 14 years on Chess and Cristina sit in a pub realising that all they ever seem to talk about is their romantic encounters (or lack of). They decided to make a show about it.

Tickets cost £12, £10 concession, and are available at www.deda.uk.com or through Déda’s box office on 01332 370911.

Photo credit: Sinead Moran