Dance stars heading for Nottingham next year on Strictly tour

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals is to dance its way into Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on May 7-8 next year.

With Strictly fever about to hit new heights, as the 16th series of the smash hit award-winning BBC One show starts, fans will be delighted to hear that tickets for the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK Tour are now on sale.

Starring ten of the hugely popular and much-loved professional dancers from the Strictly Come Dancing television series, the 35-date tour kicks off at Salford’s Lowry Theatre on May 3.

The exciting line-up of dancers and Strictly TV favourites performing on the tour are: reigning Strictly champion Katya Jones; 2017 semi-finalist AJ Pritchard; two-time Strictly finalist Giovanni Pernice; 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse; Australian Open Champion Dianne Buswell; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Clifton; two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; three time Strictly semi-finalist Pasha Kovalev and 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez.

Audiences will enjoy the talent of these multi award-winning world-class dancers as they perform stunningly choreographed Ballroom and Latin routines in exquisite costumes, with all the glitz, glamour, sequins and sparkle of the TV show - live on stage!

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see this spectacular dance extravaganza as Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals visits the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham next year for a Strictly limited engagement.

The performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £35-£45 (£95 VIP packages available). See www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.