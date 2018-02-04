Drive-in cinema comes to McArthurGlen

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year? Look no further than McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands.

From February 12-16 the venue South Normanton-based venue and Urban Entertainment will transport guests back to 1950s America with a pop-up drive-in cinema.

Priced at £25 per car regardless of passenger numbers, fashion-lovers and cinema-buffs alike can enjoy cult movie classics on a giant screen from the comfort of their own cars.

Spaces in the North Car Park can be reserved from 4pm, leaving guests plenty of time to shop McArthurGlen East Midland’s large selection of high street, premium and luxury brands including Kurt Geiger, Jaegar and Lacoste and dine at one of its restaurants before the films start promptly at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased online via the following link - http://www.urbandriveincinema.co.uk/

The film schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 12, La La Land. The Oscar winning film stars Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress, who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles while pursuing their dreams.

Tuesday, February 13, Pretty Woman. Set in Los Angeles, this romantic comedy tells the tale of an unlikely pair, a wealthy businessman and adown-on-her-luck Hollywood working girl, whose relationship develops after he hires her to be his escort s for several meetings and social functions.

Wednesday, February 14, Top Gun.

This 1986 classic stars Tom Cruise as a young naval aviator, who is given the chance to train at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School with a group of other new recruits.

Thursday, February 15, Four Weddings and A Funeral. The BAFTA winning Richard Curtis classic follows the adventures of Hugh Grant’s character Charles and his circle of friends at many social occasions as they each encounter romance.

Friday, February 16, Dirty Dancing.

17-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman is on holiday with her affluent family when she develops a crush on the resort’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle. Combining two of the nation’s favourite past times – shopping and cinema – this five-day event is not to be missed this Valentine’s Day.

For further information visit www.mcarthurglen.com/uk/east-midlands-designer-outlet/en/