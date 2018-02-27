DVD Review: Girlfriends is entertaining and engaging

New Year television often brings an overload of new dramas and comedies that’s its hard to keep up with favourites old and new, writes Tony Spittles.

That might be the case with Kay Mellor’s fresh take on female friendship in Girlfriends, recently shown on ITV1, which is now available on a two-disc DVD release on the Acorn Media International label.

This thoroughly engaging and entertaining drama follows the lives of three very different women facing the many problems that life has thrown them from bereavement, divorce and family problems to age discrimination and health issues.

The strength of their enduring friendship is put to the test when Micky, the husband of Linda (Phyllis Logan) vanishes from a cruise ship on their wedding anniversary - leaving her on her own for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Widowed and out of her depth, she turns to her old friends - Gail (Zoe Wanamaker) and Sue (Miranda Richardson) - for support, but they all have problems of their own.

However, that doesn’t stop them from supporting a friend in need as Sue and Gail join Linda as they head to Spain to identify Linda’s drowned husband . . . but are they in for a shock?

The fantastic supporting cast includes Anthony Head (A Street Cat Named Bob), Chris Fountain (Coronation Street), Philip Cumbus (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter and Ripper Street), Adrian Rawlins (Maigret in Montmartre), Wendy Craig (Unforgotten) and Dave Hill (Porridge and Vera).

The two-disc set, running for 270 minutes, is now out on the Acorn Media International label, priced £24.99.