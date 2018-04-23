DVD review: The Good Karma Hospital

ITV’s Sunday night feel-good drama The Good Karma Hospital has now closed its doors, writes Tony Spittles.

But you can still catch up with all the action, medical or otherwise, with Acorn Media International’s latest release of the DVD of the second series, along with a box set of parts one and two.

As in the hugely popular first series, Amanda Redman heads the cast as the no-nonsense British surgeon Dr Lydia Fonseca, head of the rundown medical centre in the fictional coastal town of Barco in southern India.

Also back in front of the cameras are junior Anglo-Indian doctor Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia from Game of Thrones) slowly getting over a broken relationship that caused her to leave the UK, while serving the drinks is Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty) who returns as local bar owner Greg and Lydia’s on-off boyfriend.

Marriage might not be on the agenda for Lydia and Greg, but it could be a different story for Ruby, who finds herself drawn to good-looking Indian surgeon Gabriel Varma (James Krishna Floyd).

The two-disc second series on the Acorn Media International label is now available to buy price £24.99 with the four-disc box set of both series costing £34.99.