Family fun day coming soon to National Ice Centre in Nottingham

The National Ice Centre in Nottingham is gearing up to host a big Winter Family Fun Day on Saturday, December 1.

Book a skating ticket and enjoy a host of free activities including face painting, arts and crafts, write letters to Santa, classic Christmas films, meet and greets with characters from Frozen, My Little Pony and more, balloons and stickers for each child, hockey shoot out, cookie decorating and much more.

Brookfields Garden Centre will be in attendance with a range of Christmas gifts and tutorials on how to put up the perfect Christmas lights, and singers from the Loughborough Student Union Sing society will be singing Christmas carols throughout the day.

In addition, Jungle Jo will be at the event with live animal handling displays, giving children the chance to learn whilst having fun.

Children under the age of five skate for free at the National Ice Centre when accompanied by a full paying adult (£8.50) and skates for children as young as 18 months old are available.

Tickets are available to book now and all prices include skate hire. Tickets for the Winter Family Fun Day event can be booked at www.national-ice-centre.com/whats-on/family-fun-day

For further information, or to book your festive skating session at the biggest ice rink around, head to www.national-ice-centre.com/christmas