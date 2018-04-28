Feast of film entertainment at QUAD for fans of vintage horror

QUAD in Derby presents a special film season Universally Monstrous dedicated to golden days of horror films made by Universal studios.

QUAD will screen Monster classics throughout June and July.

From 1931, Universal Studios had a string of mega hits that established horror as a box office draw with crowds flocking to see the suave Bela Lugosi as Dracula, the monstrous Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s Monster, the hirsute Lon Chaney Jr. as the Wolf Man and the shocking Elsa Lanchester as the iconic Bride Of Frankenstein.

QUAD will screen highlights of the period with weekly double bills from 1st June to 9th July, culminating in a classic, retro 3D presentation of Creature From The Black Lagoon.

Film fans can also learn more about the 1930s films and how they are closer to modern day horror than you think.

Author and film critic Jon Towlson will lead a one-day course on 1930s Universal horror cinema and beyond. With clips and discussion, the course presents memos, letters and censorship reports from the studio archives and other research from Jon’s book, The Turn To Gruesomeness in American Horror Films. Universal Horrors Film Course takes place in QUAD on Saturday, June 2, from 10am to 5pm, tickets are £25 or £20 concession and include entry to the Double Bill screening of Frankenstein and The Bride Of Frankenstein (PG).

Film tickets are £9, £7 concessions for single screenings or £12, £10 concessions for double bills. A Universally Monstrous Season Pass allows entry to all 12 screenings for £5, £42 concessions (less than £4.50 per film)

For more information on which films will be screened in the season, or book to online go to https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/film/universally-monstrous-season-pass.aspx or call 01332 290606.

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons