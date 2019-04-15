Film festival comes to QUAD in Derby this weekend

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Film Festival is to be staged at QUAD in Derby, from April 19-21.

The festival, which originates in Manchester, includes new cinema from Spain and Spanish-speaking Latin America.

This year’s festival celebrates women in global cinema. The tour includes a specially curated selection of seven films from the festival. All the films will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles.

Individual film tickets are priced at £9.50 or £7 concessions.

A weekend pass enabling entrance to all seven films is priced at £40 or £35 concessions.

For more information and to book tickets, call QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or click here.

