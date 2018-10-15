Film Review: 22 July is sensitive exploration of terrorist attack

Natalie Stendall reviews the hard-hitting new film 22 July.

On 22 July 2011, far-right extremist Anders Breivik set off a car bomb outside the Norwegian Prime Minister’s office in Oslo before gunning down teenagers at a summer camp on the nearby island of Utøya.

Seventy-seven people died. In his latest film, writer-director Paul Greengrass (Captain Philips) explores Norway’s most devastating terrorist attack from three different perspectives.

Opening with the attack itself, 22 July transforms into a slow-burn drama that takes in the court case against Breivik, the resulting public inquiry and the personal consequences of the attack for one of the families involved. It’s a lot for a single film, even one that runs to almost two and half hours, and much of the material would be better served by a conscientious feature length documentary.

The film’s depiction of the attack is graphic and it is fair to ask whether it is, in fact, too soon for such a dramatisation. But what Greengrass offers, in his heart-thumping first act, is a small sense of the terror these children faced: a crucial touchstone for the rest of the story.

In its light, Breivik’s unfeeling and often callous testimony is especially shocking. Told side by side with the physical and emotional recovery of brothers Viljar (Jonas Strand Gravli) and Torje (Isak Bakli Aglen), Breivik’s court case reveals the senselessness of the mass murder and allows us to reflect on the politically complex issue of Breivik’s sanity.

His treatment by the authorities - including a pizza dinner while his victims are dying in hospital - is equally shocking, but Greengrass uses public reactions to Breivik to shine a light on the need for both law and tolerance. Breivik believes he is fighting a war, motivated by the Norwegian government’s liberal attitude to immigration and multi-culturalism - policies he considers undemocratic.

In the current political climate of increasing nationalism and swelling anti-immigration sentiment, 22 July is exceptionally relevant.

Its opening shots might fuel morbid curiosity, but 22 July is to some extent redeemed by its sensitive exploration of the event’s consequences - of the importance of law and tolerance - brought to life by the persuasive, naturalistic performances of its Norwegian cast.

3/5