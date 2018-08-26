Film Review: Christopher Robin is a charming film with a powerful message

Disney gives us a fictionalised Christopher Robin, played with warmth and a dash of sarcasm by Ewan McGregor in this somewhat tongue-in-cheek live-action Winnie-the-Pooh, writes Natalie Stendall.

Grown-up Christopher spends all of his time at work and is missing out on his daughter’s childhood, pushing her to study rather than play. This Christopher Robin has lost all the joy of life. Time for Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore to stage an intervention.

Christopher’s friends from the Hundred Acre Wood must surely rank among the cutest animated characters ever brought to the big screen. Like well-loved, vintage teddy bears their sugariness is tempered with a charming melancholy and they step right off the page and into central London with enchanting innocence.

Beautifully voiced with sensitive performances from Jim Cummings, Nick Mohammed and Brad Garrett, these much loved characters become irresistible.

The film’s sweetness is tempered by Christopher Robin’s evident irritation with the clueless Pooh who arrives in London by accident when his friends disappear in the Hundred Acre Wood. Domestic chaos ensues - spilt honey, collapsing shelves - in which director Marc Forster (Finding Neverland, Stranger Than Fiction) finds a note of tenderness and warmth that’s more endearing than the loud set pieces of Paddington.

There’s less here for younger children though, the early part of the film focussing on the grown-up challenges faced by Christopher Robin. The prologue, which ties the film to A.A. Milne’s books, offers a Toy Story-esque sense of childhood’s end that will strike a chord with its adult audience as the young Christopher Robin says a final goodbye to Pooh and friends before leaving for boarding school. Pooh’s sense of loss is palpable, setting the film up for its emotional reconnection and a much happier climax.

The writing talent employed here is immense, the screenplay coming from Alex Ross Perry (Listen Up Philip), Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures).

It’s both funny and relevant despite the post-war setting and is just sharp enough to avoid schmaltz. The importance of family and friendship rings true throughout and the ending, although somewhat rushed, is fitting.

The “bear of very small brain” reminds us of the childlike joy to be found in a simple red ballon or a game of ‘say what you see’. A powerful message for us all.

4/5