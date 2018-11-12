Film Review: Mixed bag from Leigh in latest film Peterloo

Mike Leigh’s epic, sweeping, ensemble drama Peterloo explores social division as the working classes struggle for the vote is in the days leading up to Manchester’s largest peaceful protest and the resulting massacre at St Peter’s Field in 1819, writes Natalie Stendall.

Peterloo follows Mike Leigh’s intimate character study Mr Turner, but would benefit from a good dose of that film’s nuance and subtlety. Clumsy exposition of historical background - explanations of the devastating Corn Laws and the repeal of Habeas Corpus - create an unfortunate history lesson tone.

And, when the screenplay breaks free of explanation it stumbles into the rhetoric of its speech-makers’ dialogue.

Hyperbole and bluster are to be expected in a film about so many ambitious orators on both sides of the debate but its delivery, particularly by the avaricious and self-important magistrates wielding power over their impoverished communities, is particularly inflamed. Leigh’s social messages are undermined by these hammy performances and the cartoonish presentation of many of his reactionary characters. Deputy Chief Constable Nadin (Victor McGuire) is a villain of the Dickensian variety, always looking on with distaste, his long coat billowing behind him.

Meanwhile, Tim McInnerny’s Prince Regent is similarly exaggerated, sinister but almost comically reminiscent of Hugh Laurie’s Blackadder halfwit. It’s a disappointing misstep that compromises the complexity of the issues that Leigh works so hard to reveal - the repercussions of the French Revolution and the Napoleonic War.

Philip Jackson fares better as the level-headed campaigner John Knight while Rory Kinnear dryly balances conviction and vanity as proud speaker Henry Hunt (who is invited to headline the rally). But it’s Maxine Peake who grounds Peterloo with her sympathetic and evenhanded portrayal of an ordinary working mother, undercutting the pomp and circumstance of the public figures.

Leigh has more success illuminating the value and worth of the labouring classes in Britain as a whole, the texture of urban life coming alive in each and every meticulous frame. Images of the looms and printing presses are absorbingly naturalistic and sometimes moving, enough to make us regret the film’s immense scope, to long for Mr Turner’s intimate, slow-burning, all-consuming lens.

It’s this realistic texture of working life, the evenly-balanced depiction of working families, that makes the climactic rally sequence, when it finally arrives, so affecting. Closing in on the action with ever tighter frames, Leigh hammers home the depth of the injustice and makes us thankful for the sacrifices made by this courageous generation.

3/5