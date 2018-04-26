Film review: Persona is a piece of classic Bergman

Ingmar Bergman’s Persona (1966) is the Swedish filmmaker’s most famous work, writes Natalie Stendall.

Its impact on cinema has been immense, influencing the work of David Lynch and Lars Von Trier - its themes are even revisited in Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan. As Persona is re-released in cinemas as part of the BFI’s Ingmar Bergman centenary season, now is the perfect time to re-visit his masterwork.

Bergman’s chamber pieces are intimate and intense. Persona features a cast of just five, with most of the action involving just two characters.

Elisabet (Liv Ullmann), a popular actress, has experienced a breakdown, turning mute during a performance of Elektra. She is sent away to recover at a coastal cottage with nurse Alma (Bibi Andersson).

For Elisabet, silence means not having to pretend. She exists as herself, not putting on a mask, not lying: a rejection of the roles she plays on stage and in life. It leaves Alma to do all the talking and, in the silent void, her words spill out like never before.

Confessions are made in long monologues, as vividly as if we’d witnessed them on the screen ourselves. It takes a great deal of willpower for Elisabet to stay silent and Alma believes she may not be up to the task.

Through their one-sided conversation and emotional affinity, emerges a story about identity and psychology. Alma begins to unravel. The gaps between who we think we are, who we actually are, who we would like to be and how people see us, open like a chasm.

They fuel Alma’s mental descent. She is caught between her soul and her persona - the way she feels has failed to manifest in the way she acts, with one exception.

The film explores how these differences are often exposed by our sexual encounters. One of the film’s most famous scenes sees Alma describe an encounter with two inexperienced boys and another woman. When Alma realises the risks in sharing her private secrets - her private self, her feelings of guilt and sin - she becomes frenzied.

Persona stands out as being hugely ahead of its time - not just in its striking cinematography - but in its approach to gender roles. Both characters have resisted society’s expectations that they should be good mothers. And the mental state in which Elisabet finds herself seems related not only to images of traumatic global events - the Vietnam war, the Holocaust - but also to a traumatic experience of giving birth.

Persona is undoubtedly a challenging film. There are jarring surrealist components - the pre-title sequence, for instance, cuts together a series of seemingly unrelated images. Here, a spider echoes Bergman’s earlier film Through A Glass Darkly (1961) which examines one woman’s experience of mental illness, depression and spirituality. But these images are also essentially ‘meta’, in that they draw our attention to cinema itself. Indeed, Persona can even be read as a comment on the relationship between art and artist.

Interpretations of Persona are plentiful. The parameters of dream sequences are subjective and the film becomes increasingly dark and mystifying as the two personas - Elisabet and Alma - begin to fuse. Bergman’s masterwork is strange and unnerving - it has even been described as psychological horror - but it’s the film’s ambiguity that continues to fuel our fascination.

5/5

Persona is showing at Broadway Nottingham on Sunday, April 29, as part of the BFI’s Bergman centenary Season. Bergman’s Cries And Whispers is also showing on Monday, April 30. Bergman films are screening across the UK during April and May.