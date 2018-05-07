Film review: The Rachel Divide is a thought-provoking documentary

“Do we have a right to live how we feel?” asks Rachel Dolezal in this thought provoking documentary about racial identity, The Rachel Divide, writes Natalie Stendall.

In 2015, journalists broke the story that Dolezal - who identified as black and acted as president of Spokane’s National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) - was, in fact, born to white parents. The community felt betrayed and Dolezal resigned. She became a social pariah, much maligned on social media and US television.

The film’s opening clips depict Dolezal as a human ink blot test. In Dolezal you see what you want to see. You might see a simple hustler or a person struggling with their past, suggests one commentator. The overall effect of The Rachel Divide is much more challenging.

Why did Dolezal present herself as black? Dolezal wants this story to be heard and The Rachel Divide gives her ample opportunity.

Director Laura Brownson devotes much of her documentary to an examination of Dolezal’s childhood and the result is certainly eye-opening. Raised in a strict Christian household with four adopted black siblings, Dolezal’s journey into African-American culture is characterised as both rebellion and self-expression, born out of a desire to protect her siblings in a family with “zero cultural understanding”. Dolezal’s black identity is explored as disassociation from traumatic childhood experiences.

Yet Dolezal, as Brownson presents her, appears to do very little listening herself. She speaks little about the black community’s feelings or their accusations that she has benefitted from white privilege. It is an essential problem of the documentary itself that it fails to challenge Dolezal directly on these and a number of other key issues (the suggestion that she faked hate crimes during her time at the NAACP for instance). In this way, the documentary appears to feed the very credibility problems that it serves to highlight.

While Dolezal fights to challenge our perceptions of race, The Rachel Divide elicits sympathy and frustration. Interviews with Dolezal’s sons offer a brief but piercing look at the effects of Dolezal’s single-minded pursuit of the trans-racial agenda. For all her learning, it is unsettling that Dolezal seems unwilling to grasp the role of history in African-American racial identity and the sensitivity of the very debate itself.

As many black participants highlight, they do not have the same opportunity to identify as white and, while discrimination remains so endemic, race cannot be “fluid”.

Dolezal’s struggle appears to come from a place of confusion rather than malice and this very material ensures reactions to the film are both instinctive and complex. To what degree has Dolezal experienced life as a black woman by living as African-American for five years?

Can race ever be just a social construct? Can we equate racial-fluidity with gender-fluidity? How can we square Dolezal’s positive work for the NAACP with the damage she has caused it? Who are the gatekeepers of racial identity: the individual or the community? Was, as one participant wonders, Dolezal so successful politically, as a civil rights activist, because she appeared more white?

In failing to candidly challenge Dolezal, The Rachel Divide shortchanges both the viewer and Dolezal herself, but its exploration of the personal and political aspects of racial identity remains valuable and engrossing - even essential. The film says much about society’s general anxieties about race and, if we take away anything from its emphasis on the instant, polarising media and public reactions to Dolezal, it’s that we should all spend more time listening to each other.

4/5