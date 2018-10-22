Film Review: Theatre Of War is a riveting documentary about Falklands War

Theatre Of War, an experimental documentary feature from Argentinian filmmaker Lola Arias, sees Falklands War veterans from both sides of the conflict share their experiences, writes Natalie Stendall.

Receiving its UK premiere at the London Film Festival this week, Theatre Of War, is part of a larger project that includes the 2014 video installation Veterans and the 2016 play Minefield which follows the same protagonists.

In her first feature, Arias encourages the veterans to communicate with each other using objects from the past and to re-enact their experiences both in the studio and on location.

It’s an experimental approach to uncovering memory and emotion already tested in Joshua Oppenheimer’s The Act of Killing (2012) and even Louis Theroux’s My Scientology Movie (2015). Here it reveals how traumatic history transforms into storytelling as those who remember it cope with their grief.

The technique results in a dynamic documentary that taps more vividly into the emotional consequences of war than the usual talking heads.

As Argentinian and British veterans come face to face, chatting and even performing as a band (with their own lyrics about the conflict) the horrors they have described appear senseless. But Arias refuses to oversimplify the conflict and, as the veterans disagree about its origins in front of a map of the islands, its intractability is revealed.

Neither does Arias, as an Argentinian filmmaker, shy away from her own potential conflict of interest, allowing the veterans to reveal their own views about the filmmaking process. A perceived emphasis on Argentinian suffering proves troubling for one British veteran but, in its completed state, Theatre Of War clearly explores grief and trauma on both sides.

The film returns time and again to the same poignant story of a dying Argentinian who talked in his final moments of a trip he made to England. The repetition is just one of the many innovative techniques Arias uses to draw out the process by which raw experiences - of fear, guilt and shock - are transformed into a distant and somewhat blunted history.

5/5

Theatre Of War premiered at the London Film Festival and is streaming on MUBI this month